3 Lusignan prison officers being investigated after parcel thrown over fence

Three prison officers are now being investigated after it is alleged that a parcel, containing what is suspected to cannabis, was thrown over the fence at the Lusignan Prison’s holding bay on Tuesday morning.

According to Prison Director, Gladwin Samuels, the incident occurred at about 04:05hrs today (Tuesday).

He explained that after checks around the area were made, only two prison officers were found at the scene, but investigations revealed that the “bag found in the area belonged to a third officer.”

As such, the police have requested the presence of the three officers at the Lusignan Police Station as investigations continue.

“As I stated a few days ago the fight against trafficking of contraband must be collective. We will continue to work to correct the very sad situation that has contributed to damaging the image of the organization. While the police do their work, an internal investigation is set to commence,” he said.

Further, he noted that based on the findings of the investigation, the necessary “letter(s) of interdiction will be issued.”

Samuels in a press statement on Monday last, alluding to the recent upsurge of prohibited items being found in the prison and even in the possession of prisoners, said that prison officers found colluding in trafficking contraband into the various penitentiaries countrywide will not be shown leniency and they will have to answer to the law.