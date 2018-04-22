3 killed in Nashville shooting

Police in Nashville, Tennessee are now hunting for a 29 year old who barged into a waffle in the wee hours of this morning and killed three people.

The man who was nude, stormed into the restaurant at around 03:25hrs and opened fire with killing the three and injuring four more.

A brave customer was however able to wrestle the man managing to unarm him, he however escaped.

The shooter have been identified as Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois. A vehicle registered to him was seen pulling up to the waffle house moments before the shooting occurred.

He was reportedly armed with an AR-15 style assault rifle, a weapon commonly used by mass shooters in the US. Similar rifles were used in the Las Vegas shooting last October that killed 58 people, and the Florida school shooting in February that left 17 students and staff dead.