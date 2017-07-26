3 juveniles escape NOC : Several residents including Region 2 MP’s home robbed

– one recaptured

Three juveniles who were serving time at the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) located at Onderneeming village in Region Two have escaped lawful custody on July, 24.

Information revealed that the escapees assaulted one of the guards attached to the institution, escaped from the compound and made their way into several communities within the Region.

Efforts by the police from G Division has led to the re-arrest of one teenager. Two others are on the run and police from the Division are currently combing several areas.

According to information reaching this publication several residents were robbed including the home of Region Two Member of Parliament (MP) Haimraj Rajkumar.

The robbers, believed to be the escapees, broke into his office at his Johanna Cecelia residence and stole, among other things, his clothes, laptop and fragrances. Another resident from Suddie reported that clothing hung out on her lines went missing.

Inews understand that one of the juveniles is currently before the court for a capital offence.

Residents have expressed fear that the escapees might pose a serious threat to their lives.

It was only in February of this year that two other juveniles from the institution escaped.

Over the years UNICEF has helped in upgrading the compound by, among other things, building large fences in a bid to enhance the security at the facility.