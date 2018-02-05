3 female pump attendants robbed by lone gunman in Mc Doom

An alleged robbery under arms was committed on three female pump attendants at the Shell Gas Station in Mc Doom, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Friday last.

The victims have been identified as 28-year-old Tamase Jones of Meadow Bank, Georgetown, 32-year-old Latoya Parris of Sophia, Greater Georgetown and 24-year-old Carletta Gir of Agricola, East Bank Demerara.

According to police information, the robbery occurred at around 19:00hrs on the said day in question.

INews understands that the victims were on duty at the time when a lone gunman approached from a southern direction on foot.

He reportedly held the women at gunpoint, and demanded that they be quiet, before relieving them of approximately $60,000 of the day’s earnings – property of Sol Guyana Inc.

The gunman then made good his escape on foot, north then east into a nearby street in Mc Doom, EBD.

Thus far, no arrests have been made as investigations continue.