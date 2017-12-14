$3.4B allocated to Region 10 approved

In 2018, the Government says it will expend $3.4B towards the infrastructure ($322M), education ($2.1B), health ($663M) and regional administration($301M) of Region 10.

Today, the Committee of Supply approved the allocation during the consideration of the Current and Capital expenditure of the 2018 national budget.

Some of the capital projects that will be undertaken in 2018 include:

Construction of new building to house the Regional Democratic Council offices

Upgrading of Stanley Road, Wismar Hill Primary Road and others

Upgrading of draining systems and structures at Stanley Road, Dakama Circle and Determa Street

Procurement of a 32-seater school bus to transport pupils of the (now closed) Christenburg Primary School to St Haven’s Primary

Procurement of two river ambulances to service areas, in and around, Malali, Demerara River and Puruni, Berbice River

Rehabilitation of Upper Demerara Regional Hospital

Construction of health centres at Mabura and Amelia’s Ward