2nd stolen Toyota Premio car belonging to taxi driver recovered by police

Police are now hunting two males who reportedly carjacked a taxi driver on Monday evening in the vicinity of the Cornelia Ida New Housing Scheme while initially pretending to be passengers.

According to information received, the incident occurred at around 22:30hrs while the victim, 30-year-old Jailall Mahadeo of Cornelia Ida New Scheme, was parked at his taxi base in Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara.

Police say that the suspects pretended to be passengers and subsequently held the driver at gunpoint and fled the scene with his Toyota Premio car, PNN 1952.

However, the suspects, in making their escape encountered a police road block in front of the Den Amstel Police Station and immediately changed direction.

This caught the attention of the vigilant ranks who in turn pursued, resulting in the suspects abandoning the vehicle shortly after and fleeing into nearby bushes where they escaped.

The lawmen, then took possession of the vehicle which is currently lodged at the Leonora Police Station.

This carjacking took place hours after taxi driver Harry Narine also known as Danny of Zeelugt had his silver-grey Toyota Premio car, PSS 9929 stolen by four armed bandits, two of whom pretended to be passengers, at Zeelugt New Scheme, West Demerara.

According to the police, “Detectives are working diligently to apprehend the carjackers whose actions appeared to have been well coordinated.”