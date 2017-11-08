29-yr-old mason stabbed to death in North Ruimveldt

A 29-year-old mason is now dead after he was stabbed following an attempt to part a fight between two brothers on Wednesday afternoon in the vicinity of Last Entrance, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Dead is Afeez Douglas also known as “Gargon” of Lot 2981 North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

While information still remains sketchy, INews was able to speak to one of Douglas’ brothers who explained that he only received the news of his sibling’s death, sometime after 17:00hrs today.

This online publication was told that the 29-year-old was “liming” at a shop when two brothers identified only as “Jermaine” and “Lappy” became involved in a fight.

Douglas reportedly attempted to make peace between the two and managed to separate them for a few moments before he noticed that one of the brothers had picked up an “ice pick.”

The mason allegedly tried to stop the man’s attack which resulted in him being stabbed once to the chest. Douglas reportedly fell into a nearby gutter and hit his head.

He was subsequently pronounced dead. INews was told that police have the suspect in custody.

Investigations are ongoing. (Ramona Luthi)