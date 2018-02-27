2875 students to write Grade Six assessment in Region 4

On March 28 and 29, a total of 2875 students from Region Four will be sitting the National Graded Six Assessment (NGSA) examination; and to cater for these exams, an intensive training programme was held for some 208 invigilators and supervisors.

Of the 2875 students, 1304 are for the East Bank and the remaining 1571 for the East Coast.

The supervisors and invigilators would be responsible for administering the national assessment exams. The one day training was held at the Bladen Hall Multilateral School.

The training is geared at ensuring that invigilators and their supervisors are effectively prepared to execute a number of exams. The 208 participants are expected to work throughout the 49 centres within Region Four.

Region Four Education Officer, Stembiso Grant gave an insight into the training seminar noting that it is important in ensuring that her department maintains the exceptional high and credible quality of the exams.

She reiterated that her department will continue to ensure that the integrity of the exams are not questioned, noting that the training will remind invigilators of their roles and responsibilities.

The Education Officer noted that her department intends to have all exams by her department executed in a smooth manner.