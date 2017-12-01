25-yr-old Tuschen resident killed in accident

A 25-year-old man was on Thursday evening killed after being struck down by a speeding motor car on the Vergenoegen public road, East Bank Essequibo.

Dead is Kevin Harris of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

According to police reports, the accident occurred at around 18:30hrs as Harris was in the process of crossing the public road from south to north.

The driver of PSS2168, was reportedly heading east along the northern carriageway of the public road, allegedly speeding when he collided into Harris. The now dead man’s body was flung several feet away and sustained visible severe injuries.

He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital and subsequently pronounced dead.

The 35-year-old driver of the motorcar was taken into police custody and a breathalyzer test was administered confirming that the man was above the legal consumption of alcohol limit.

He is presently assisting with investigations and Harris’ body was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home to await a post mortem.