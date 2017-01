In Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit’s (CANU) first drug seizure for the New Year, a Guyanese woman was earlier today nabbed at the Eugene F Correia Airport while attempting to traffic cocaine.

Reports indicate that 24-year-old Clarabel Thompson was preparing to board her flight to Antigua and Barbuda when she was found with more than four kilogrammes of cocaine stashed in her suitcase.

Thompson is said to be a frequent traveler. Investigations are ongoing. (Ramona Luthi)