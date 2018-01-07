229 cases listed for January Demerara Assizes

The January 2018 Criminal Assizes in Demerara is scheduled to open this Tuesday, with a total of 229 cases listed to be heard over the next three months.

This session will see Justice Navindra Singh, Justice James Bovell-Drakes and Madam Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall presiding over the cases.

Meanwhile, the gaol delivery for the October 2017 Criminal Assizes was done by Justice James Bovell-Drakes on Tuesday January 2, bringing to an end the last session of 2017. During the October Criminal Assizes, Justice James Bovell-Drakes, Justice Brassington Reynolds and Madam Justice Simone Morris- Ramlall sat.

The session commenced on October 3, 2017 with a total of 218 cases were listed. Of these cases, 26 matters were disposed of with 20 of them received attention in the High Court of Demerara and six others were nolle prosequi (not prosecuted) by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).