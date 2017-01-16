21-yr-old Brazilian charged with ‘ganja’ possession

A Brazilian national was brought before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, charged with having a quantity of narcotics in his possession.
Ostavo DeSantos pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him by the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.
The charge against the 21-year-old stated that on January 12, 2017, at Aranka Backdam, Cuyuni River, he had in his possession 5.7 grams of cannabis.
DeSantos told the Magistrate that he did not consume the drug which he was found with, but would sell it.
Chief Magistrate McLennan pointed out to the defendant that selling drugs was a crime and, as such, he was fined $20,000 with a default sentence of four weeks in prison.