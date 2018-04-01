2018 Easter messages from PNC, PPP, AFC, GAWU, GOVT

PEOPLE’S NATIONAL CONGRESS REFORM

The People’s National Congress Reform extends Easter Greetings to all Guyanese and more especially to members of our Christian Community, both here and around the world, on the celebration of one of the most important events in the Christian Calendar. This festival, which commemorates the Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, contains both in its symbolic significance, and its secular relevance, important and powerful messages.

For the members of the Christian Community, the Easter story represents the fulfillment of God’s prophecy that mankind would be offered the hope of eternal life through the sacrificial death of His son, Jesus Christ and His subsequent Resurrection from the dead. It is this faith, which has kept the worldwide Christian Church alive and enabled its followers to significantly contribute towards making the earth a better place for all mankind.

The Easter season in Guyana is best known for widespread kite flying that is seen by many as a representation of the theme of the Resurrection. Whatever may have been its origins, kite flying attracts widespread participation of Guyanese, from all walks of life, regardless of religion, ethnicity or culture. It, therefore, offers another opportunity for Guyanese to share common experiences and work towards a more socially cohesive society.

This Easter as our kites of many colours soar to the heavens, let us be inspired; let us celebrate our multi-religious, multi-cultural, multi-ethnic society. Let us be proud of this rich mosaic that is Guyana. Our diversity is an asset, not a liability.

HAPPY EASTER TO ALL!

Minister of Social cohesion, Dr. George Norton

This weekend, all across this nation, Guyanese will come together to celebrate Easter. This Christian observance of the death and the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ is a central part of Christianity and its observances have become a unique and colourful part of Guyanese traditions.

As with most of our religious holidays, persons from all walks of life, from across all races, cultures and social strati, come together to observe the occasion.

Easter is the most sacred season on the Christian church calendar. It is preceded by Lent, which is a 40-day period of prayer, fasting, self-examination and repentance. It is the culmination of Holy Week, or for some, Passion Week, when believers recall the events that unfolded after Christ rode into Jerusalem on the back of a donkey on Palm Sunday, suffered persecution and was tried and crucified on Good Friday. The themes of hardship, sacrifice, redemption and renewal thread through this season.

On Sunday, as we celebrate the resurrection of Christ, persons will assemble at homes, at community grounds and at parks to fellowship, share meals and fly kites.

As Minister of Social Cohesion, I urge you, amidst the camaraderie, to reflect on the lessons of the season. The spirit of brotherhood and agape love preached by Jesus Christ is alive and well in this ‘land of many waters’.

I, therefore, urge you to inculcate these values, which are so clearly demonstrated during the holiday season, into your daily lives.

Happy Easter!

Guyana Agriculture and General Workers Union

We are well aware that Easter has a special place in the faith of Christianity and we are fully cognizant of the fact that it is a period observed with reverence and prayers. The observance of Easter goes back a long way in our country and its national recognition calls attention to the diverse religious faiths which make up the spiritual fabric of our society.

Religious faiths and their meaningful and moral underpinnings have and continue to have an influencing role in our lives, offering guidance and helping so many to avoid or endure the pitfalls one finds in life’s journey.

Over the years, Easter is widely associated with kite-flying, an activity that is popular and engaged in by Guyanese of all faiths. This national celebration can be considered as yet another activity that goes to strengthen national unity along the way of consolidating our nationhood.

On this occasion, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) is pleased to send special wishes to that substantial portion of its membership who are Christians. Many of them will have to face up, together with their colleague workers, to the reality that Easter this year will be observed but not without concerns over the loss of jobs or the threat to employment that hangs over their heads. Moreover, their plight today is worsened by various economic pressures, tax burdens, and erosion of standards that are also part of today’s reality.

One of the abiding messages associated with Easter is that of hope. In our challenging times, that message strengthens the resolve of workers and those suffering from burdens that their struggles and sacrifices for betterment will win out. Let the Easter period keep our hopes alive and undaunted by the adversities in our steady march to a satisfying future.

A happy Easter to all Guyanese from GAWU.

Peoples Progressive Party

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend Easter Greetings to all Guyanese especially our brothers and sisters within the Christian community.

Easter provides many pertinent lessons for all humanity teaching tolerance, humility, love and respect for others with an abundance of hope that one can rise to a brighter future despite being confronted with insurmountable challenges.

At this time, our Party urges reflection on the significance of this sacred occasion given the importance it can play to realize universal peace and brotherhood among all mankind.

Easter, like many of our national holidays, transcends religious boundaries and Guyanese from all walks of life participate as families and communities gather across the country for the traditional kite-flying. In this regard, our Party urges that safety be foremost.

Once again Happy Easter to all!

Alliance for Change

The Alliance For Change wishes all Guyanese, particularly our Christian brothers and sisters, a happy and blessed Easter.

This Easter presents an opportunity to ponder on national renewal and contemplate the bright future before us and for us to all commit to ensuring that the necessary preparations to benefit from these prospects are not compromised and pursued with vigour and purpose.

Equally, as Christians engage in praise and worship and reflect on the sacrifices made by Jesus Christ for the sins of man, the party urges that we use this season to reflect on how far we have progressed and the road ahead.

The AFC recalls the struggles and the tribulations, the hardships and the sacrifices endured by this and previous generations to get our beloved nation to be where it is today, just over half a century post-independence. Further we must consider too, what lies ahead, including the necessary sacrifices, as we continue to make gains and advances towards Guyana becoming a modern, technologically and infrastructurally advanced, developing state committed to delivering world class social services to our people.

And finally, as we engage in the unique and mesmerizing Guyanese Easter Monday tradition of kite flying, the AFC implores all, especially our children, to fly your kites in wide, open spaces, away from power lines and other dangers.