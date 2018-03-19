2015 Eccles stabbing: Man on trial for attempted murder

A 12 member jury was on Monday morning empaneled to hear the case of George Dover who was committed to stand trial in the High Court for attempted murder.

Dover is accused of stabbing Kester Yamster in his chest, abdomen and arm during an argument at a street corner in the Eccles Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara on April 10, 2015.

He is however, denying those accusations.

Five witnesses, including the complainant are set to testify when the case commences before Justice Navindra Singh on Tuesday morning.

The defence team is lead by attorney George Thomas.