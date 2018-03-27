2011 US murder: Magistrate’s Court has no jurisdiction to hear case- Lawyers for the accused

…Case adjourned until April 11

Attorneys Nigel Hughes, Darren Wade and Bernard DaSilva, representing fugitive Troy Thomas, stated at Monday’s extradition proceedings that their client could not be extradited.

Thomas explained to the Magistrate’s Court that it had no jurisdiction to hear the case and there were violations of his client’s rights to be protected as a Guyanese citizen.

Additionally, the string of lawyers requested that the matter be called at the High Court, where it could be well-addressed.

The oral submissions continued as Attorney Wade disputed that the extradition treaty between the United States of America (USA) and Guyana was ever introduced into local law, and therefore it would have no effect, alluding to several cases in the past.

On behalf of the USA, Stacy Gooding made her appearance and revealed that she would need some time to review the cases, since she was not presented with them before.

In light of these circumstances, the matter was adjourned until April 11 and was transferred to the Providence Magistrate’s Court, where Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus would continue to preside over the case.

Thomas was recently arrested in Guyana by ranks of the Guyana Police Force.

He was being hunted by the New York Police Department, and a wanted bulletin was issued for him in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Frank after an altercation outside of a South Richmond Hill party.

It was then disclosed by US law enforcement agents that Thomas had fled the country to Canada within hours of his alleged crime.

Shortly after, the man reportedly traveled to Guyana before the wanted bulletin which was issued by the US had reached Interpol.