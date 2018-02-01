200,000 marijuana plants from 2 camps in Long Hook destroyed, 3 in custody

Three men are presently in police custody following a drug-eradication operation conducted at Long Hook, Canje River, Berbice earlier today.

According to police information, the operation was headed by a senior officer during which an estimated 200,000 marijuana plants measuring two to six feet, 100 Kilograms of processed cannabis, together with two camps were photographed and destroyed.

Additionally, one 12-gauge shotgun, an outboard engine, a chain saw, a mist blower and two grass cutters were found in the camps and have been lodged.

Investigations are ongoing.