200 rescued from a dog meat farm

A dog is pictured in a cage at a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Reuters- Some 200 dogs are being rescued from a farm in Wonju, 90 km (55 miles) from the South Korean capital, Seoul. The dogs, which were being raised for human consumption, were rescued by Humane Society International and will be sent to the U.S. to start new lives as pets under the HSI’s campaign
Dogs are pictured in cages at a dog meat farm in Wonju. Because airline flights can only carry a limited number of dogs a day, it will take a couple of weeks for HSI to rescue all 200 of the dogs at the farm. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Dogs are pictured in cages at a dog meat farm in Wonju. Hygiene there is “non-existent”, said HSI campaign manager Andrew Plumbly, with waste collecting beneath cages where dogs are exposed to extremes of weather and fed once a day, according to HSI. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Rescue workers from Humane Society International rescue a dog at a dog meat farm in Wonju. “As soon as they’re ready for adoption, we find that there are line-ups of people – literally people would line up at shelters – in the U.S. to adopt these dogs because people are so engaged by their sad and compelling stories,” said HSI campaign manager Andrew Plumbly. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Rescued dogs are seen as they wait for transport. Humane Society International hopes the government will ban the breeding of dogs for meat ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics to be held in South Korea. Recently, the mayor of the city of Seongnam, Lee Jae-myung, who is running for president, ordered the closure of a big dog-meat section of a city market. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
