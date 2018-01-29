20-yr-old arrested in Berbice after being found with 22 pounds of cannabis – Police

An intelligence-led operation conducted on the West Coast of Berbice this morning (Monday) by a party of police, commanded by a Senior Superintendent, has resulted in the arrest of a 20-year-old driver of East Canje, Berbice with 9.07kilograms (22 pounds) of cannabis, according to a police press release.

About 09:45hrs, the vehicle which was Georgetown-bound was intercepted at Bath Village, West Coast Berbice and a search revealed five taped parcels containing the illegal substance, inside of a black shoulder bag, on the back seat of the white 212 Motor Car. About 09:45hrs, the vehicle which was Georgetown-bound was intercepted at Bath Village, West Coast Berbice and a search revealed five taped parcels containing the illegal substance, inside of a black shoulder bag, on the back seat of the white 212 Motor Car.

The suspect is likely to appear before the Fort Wellington Magistrate tomorrow to answer a charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, according to the statement.