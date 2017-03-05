20 new flight attendants graduate – will be added to Fly Jamaica team

Fly Jamaica Airline on Friday reflected on the hard work of its 20 graduates, who were all proud to collect certificates and be pinned, thus recognising their achievement of being the 2017 batch of new airhost and airhostesses.
The simple graduation ceremony was held at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The graduates were all part of a training programme which lasted for seven weeks and according to them, it was a period to look back on with great pride.
This batch of graduates is only the second to graduate in Guyana and will be added to the Fly Jamaica team.
Trevor Bowen, Rhea Chung, Samuel Mohabir and Simone Bailey-Hoyte received special recognition for their outstanding performances.
Junior Public Infrastructure Minister Annette Ferguson who was present at the event, applauded the students while also congratulating Fly Jamaica for the job that they are doing in Guyana, which is assisting the aviation sector.
The Minister noted that with the addition of the 20 graduates, this will aid in again adding to the improvement of the sector.
To the graduates she said “the sky is the limit, this is just the beginning, you have a far way more to go but you can only do so through hard work, dedication, reliability, confidence and all that you wish for yourself. On behalf of the Government of Guyana, we just want to wish you well and may god bless you”.
Meanwhile, Director General of the Guyana Aviation Authority, Retired Lieutenant Colonel, Egbert Field reflected on the past where flight crews on a plane were able to save lives because of the dedication that they had towards their job.
He recognised the job of a flight attendant noting that “you are the lifeline that the passengers and the crew depend on and that is who in a nutshell is a flight attendant”.
He added that a flight attendant is there to ensure that in any emergency an aircraft can be evacuated in 90 seconds or less.
Following the small ceremony, the students showed appreciation for their tutors who they noted enabled them to achieve what they did. (Guyana Times)