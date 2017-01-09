RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
DCC squad departs for UWI T20 Tournament
― Christian appointed captain The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) departed these shores on Sunday morning to participate in the fourth annual University of West Indies...
$170M rehab for 3 hinterland airstrips
Some $170 million has been budgeted this year for rehabilitation works to be conducted at three hinterland airstrips. This was revealed by Aerodromes Inspector Alphonso...
2 inmates injured in NA Prison brawl
Two inmates of the New Amsterdam Prison were rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital after a gang fight erupted in the prison on Sunday. The...
10 homeless, as Jilted man sets Sophia apartments ablaze
...Suspect on the run A late night fire in Sophia, Greater Georgetown has left ten persons homeless and more than $10 million in losses after...
Granger rejects Jagdeo’s nominees for GECOM Chairmanship
...stakeholders disagree with President’s rationale, warn of attempts to rig President David Granger has rejected the nominees for the new Chairman of the Guyana Elections...
OP-ED: It is a coup – APNU+AFC is no longer, the PNC...
(The following is an opinion piece penned by veteran politician and former PPP Government Minister, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy) The rejection of the nominees for Chair...
2 children rescued as boat capsized in Canje River
Residents of the communities along the Canje River are calling on Government to provide a boat service following a recent incident where a boat...
Vendors vacate private property
Parliament View Mall relocated to disputed 'Dread Shop' site By ShemuelFanfair Days after the owner of the plot of land South of Parliament Building ordered the...
Minibus, taxi collide on Mandela Avenue – bus ends up in trench
By Carl Croker The journey for a minibus en route to Berbice was suddenly cut short when it plunged into a trench parallel to...
THE PIPER: Seeing Red
The nation has been transfixed during the first week of the New Year over what has inevitably become a test of wills between the...