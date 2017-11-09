2 Guyanese students receive inaugural Shri Prakash Gossai academic scholarship

…in collaboration with Bhuvaneshwar Mandir in Queens, NY

Education plays a profound role in shaping tomorrow’s leaders. Through this medium, the status quo of a nation becomes more informed by attaining the skills necessary to be productive members of a civilised society.

Our world is constantly changing and it requires a society that is well versed in understanding the problems deriving from culture differences and tolerance of one another’s beliefs and perceptions.

This was one of the many causes that the late Shri Prakash Gossai, a Guyanese Hindu missionary, who is often regarded as one of the architects of modern Hinduism in the Caribbean, propagated during his many sermons in Guyana and abroad. He strongly felt that both secular and non-secular education were vital cornerstones for the upliftment of the human kind.

To ensure that the vision and great legacy of this respected Hindu missionary are upheld, the Shri Prakash Gossai Foundation and Bhuvaneshwar Mandir in Queens, New York decided to issue the inaugural Shri Prakash Gossai academic scholarship to a Guyanese child so that he/she can achieve their academic dreams, as well as to pursue their careers.

What was initially designed to be one scholarship per year was subsequently increased to two.

Students registered at the University of Guyana were invited to submit their applications during the period September 1 -30, 2017.

All applications were carefully reviewed by the board of Bhuvaneshwar Mandir in New York and after careful consideration, Chitramattie Dhanraj and Tiffany Kamani Ramotar were announced as the 2017-2018 awardees. Each received a cheque for $200,000.

Ramotar is 16 years old and is a first year student at the University of Guyana, registered for an Associate Degree in Biology. She is a resident of Crane, on the West Coast of Demerara.

Ramotar was extremely elated upon receiving the news that she was one of the awardees and indicated that she is extremely thankful for the scholarship since it will certainly relieve the financial strain that has been placed on her grandparents who are pensioners to ensure that her university education is a success.

The second recipient is 19-year-old Chitramattie Dhanraj, of Cornelia Ida on the West Coast of Demerara, currently reading for a one-year programme in International Relations. She is hoping to get into the Law programme in the near future.

She alluded that it is hard to put in words how grateful both her parents and herself are for the scholarship, which no doubt has ignited her academic journey and career.

Head of the Humanitarian Mission at Bhuvaneshwar Mandir in New York, Danny Basil indicated that “he feels very honoured and privileged to serve this exceptional soul, who came from little opportunities like so many before, excelled in all areas and revered by millions around the world. Prakashji many times in his discourses emphasised the importance of religion, culture and education. He said for one to be successful, they must practice these three elements. With that vision, this academic scholarship is definitely one way of promoting his teachings and maintaining his legacy”.

Basil said he is elated to join with his family, the executives and members of the Bhuvaneshwar mandir (NY) to wish the first two recipients of the Shri Prakash Gossai academic scholarship award all the very best as they seek higher education.

Son of the late Prakash Gossai, Acharya Arun Gossai, alluded that the Shri Prakash Gossai academic scholarship programme recognises exceptional growing faces of the future who strive for spiritual, cultural, and academic excellence – three key components Shri Prakash Gossai believed were necessary for a balanced and successful life.

Hailing from Handsome Tree, Mahaica Creek, East Coast Demerara, Shri Prakash Gossai worked diligently to bridge his intense commitment to culture and spiritual unfoldment while excelling academically, graduating as the University of Guyana’s Best Student in the Faculty of Natural Sciences.

To encourage others with the same quintessential drive to make valuable contributions to their communities, this scholarship awards students with solid dedication to reaching academic heights and serving others.

In honour of outstanding academic performance, Pratiksha and Arun Gossai, together with the Bhuvaneshwar Mandir of Queens New York present Chitramattie Dhanraj and Tiffany Ramotar with this scholarship award for distinction.