2 dead in horrific accident at Mahaicony

…as 5 killed in separate accidents today

Stephen Phillips, also called ‘Peter Mal,’ of Buxton, ECD and Abbenna Hubbard of Melanie, ECD died when the car in which they were travelling turned turtle along the main access road at Perseverance, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara on Sunday night.

While information about the circumstances surrounding the accident remains sketchy, INews understands that the two young people had gone with others at an outing at the Mahaicony Pool, and while on their way back home, Phillips lost control of the car and it slammed into a tree.

The impact pinned Phillips and Hubbard in the vehicle, and by the time they were extricated from the wreckage they were already dead.

A close friend of the two people explained that he was at home when he heard about the accident. The duo, he added, had travelled up to Mahaicony where they met other friends, and it is believed that Phillips might have taken a few drinks.

It is also suspected that Phillips might have fallen asleep, thus losing control of the car and crashing it into a tree.

Hubbard is reportedly the daughter of the late Dale Andrews, senior crime reporter of Kaieteur News.

This accident brings the death toll from today’s carnage on our roads to 5, in separate accidents on this deadly Sunday.