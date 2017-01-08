Home Local News 2 children rescued as boat capsized in Canje River
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
2 children rescued as boat capsized in Canje River
Residents of the communities along the Canje River are calling on Government to provide a boat service following a recent incident where a boat...
Vendors vacate private property
Parliament View Mall relocated to disputed 'Dread Shop' site By ShemuelFanfair Days after the owner of the plot of land South of Parliament Building ordered the...
Minibus, taxi collide on Mandela Avenue – bus ends up in trench
By Carl Croker The journey for a minibus en route to Berbice was suddenly cut short when it plunged into a trench parallel to...
THE PIPER: Seeing Red
The nation has been transfixed during the first week of the New Year over what has inevitably become a test of wills between the...
21-yr-old deportee sets car on fire, explosion destroys parents’ house
Two persons are now homeless and a third is in police custody after a car was set ablaze. The car and a two-storied house were...
PPP youth leaders dissatisfied with Rohee’s media comments
Some youth leaders of the Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is reportedly dissatisfied with comments made today by former General Secretary of the party,...
PPP’s 15 Executive Committee members confirmed
Inews has confirmed the names of the persons from People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Central Committee of 35, who were today elected to be the...
10 labs certified, can qualify for international accreditation – GNBS
Citizens will continue to benefit from a high standard of services with the accreditation of 10 laboratories by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards...
2nd suspect in Corentyne murder caught
The second suspect wanted for the death of a Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice man, whose body was discovered on December 29, 2016, partially submerged in...
Procurement Commission still not ready to award contracts – Harmon
...2 months after installation Defending Cabinet’s continued role in the awarding of contracts, Minister of State Joseph Harmon on Friday said the recently established Public...