2 arrested in connection with Crane Housing Scheme robbery

Police are investigating a robbery under arms committed on Hanson Forde, 24 years, an excavator operator, and his mother Dawn Martin, 40 years, a housewife, both of Crane Housing Scheme, WCD at about 20:20 hrs last evening.

According to a police statement, four identifiable men, two of whom were armed with handguns, robbed the duo of several pieces of gold jewellery, two ounces of raw gold, two cellular phones and G$60,000.00 cash.

Enquiries disclosed that the victims were in the bottom flat of their two-storey home conversing, when the suspects pounced on them through an eastern door which was left opened. One of the armed men, then discharged two rounds towards the ceiling, after which they relieved them of the items mentioned and fled.