$18M up for grabs as Digicel launches Christmas promotion

Digicel Guyana on Saturday launched its Christmas promotion at its flagship store at City Mall, Regent and Camp Streets, Georgetown. This promotion will see customers winning $18 million in cash for the holidays.

That is only one aspect of the promotion that was revealed by former Miss Guyana Tamika Henry, as she stood between two persons plastered in shimmering gold body painting. The other aspect is quite fascinating, and will probably draw some attention: She announced that from now to the end of December, customers can purchase handsets with a 50% discount. The offer is available in all Digicel outlets, but only for selected phones.

Digicel Chief Executive Officer, Gregory Dean; Head of Marketing, Jacqueline James; and Head of Sales, Nalini Vieira, posed with the models after the launch of Digicel’s Christmas Promotion at City Mall on Saturday

The telephone giant will seal the deal for those customers by gifting them a monthly data bundle, inclusive of three gigabytes of free data. In addition, new customers who purchase a sim card would also receive 3 gigs of free data, which will automatically be added to their purchased data plans equally over a three-month period, commencing in December and ending in February 2018.
And for customers to be eligible to win cash on the spot, all they have to do is to spend $3000 or more. Upon so doing, the customer would be given opportunity to select a “Golden Ticket”. Customers can also top up or pay their post-paid bill to get a coveted ticket.
Customers will then scratch the ticket to reveal cash prize of $1,000, $2000 or $5000, which can be redeemed immediately in stores.
Children and the less fortunate would not be left out. Digicel’s Santa Express would be making its way to the GMRSC parking lot at Thomas Lands on December 13 for a grand children’s Christmas party. It is expected to be a day of fun and frolic, and would include games; performances by various artistes; face painting; an assortment of light refreshments; go-kart rides, and the ever-popular bouncy castle. Best of all, Santa will be on hand to share his special Christmas spirit.
The telephone company would also continue with its Christmas Day feeding programme for the less fortunate and homeless people. At the crack of dawn on Christmas Day, the team would hit the streets to treat the homeless.
While Digicel Chief Executive Officer Gregory Dean did not speak at the launch, in a release, he stated: “We want to connect to our customers this Christmas in ways that meet their needs and also instantly reward new customers to Digicel. From our cash prizes to our discounts on handsets, it has been about deepening our relationship with them by adding further value to what we already offer. We are also excited about the Santa Express and spreading Christmas cheer with a twist this year with the deserving girls and boys.”
At the launch, several persons would have won cash prizes after purchasing a handset or transacting any business worth $3000 or more. The store was packed to capacity with customers, who were treated to the melodious voice of Ace and his group as they rendered a Christmas song.

