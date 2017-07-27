18-yr-old gets three years jail for harbouring escapee, two co-accused remanded after not guilty pleas

The man and two women accused of harbouring escaped criminal Melvor Jeffrey called Marlon Jeffrey earlier this month, were all brought before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan to answer the necessary charge.

Shayan Freeman, a 17-year-old student of 120 Brutus Street, Agricola East Bank Demerara (EBD), Charlotte Geer, a 24-year-old mother of three who resides at Agricola and 18-year old Esaun Gibson, a welder of 140 Kato Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD) all made their appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge against the three alleged that; between July 19 and 23 2017 at Lot 80 Brutus Street, Agricola East Bank Demerara (EBD), they knowingly harboured Jeffrey whose name and photo had been published in connection with a crime.

Freeman and Geer pleaded not guilty to the crime, however, Gibson admitted to carrying out the act.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore objected to bail being granted to the women based on the seriousness of the offense. He also indicated that a number of witnesses in the matter reside at Agricola and assumed that the defendants might interfere with them.

The two women were both remanded to prison and are expected to make their next Court appearance on August 19 2017. The children of Geer were placed in the care of a probation officer.

However, Gibson was jailed for three years and fined $80,000. When asked by Magistrate McLennan what he would like to say for himself, Gibson refused to speak.

On the day of the incident, July 11 2017, Jeffrey was involved in a shootout with Police Officers in Agricola where he was shot.

A shotgun along with eight cartridges was found and the defendant was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted as a patient under Police surveillance.

However on July 19, he escaped from GPHC and could not have been located by Police.

On July 23 though, the Police received information and went to Agricola and a search was carried out on the above mentioned house in which Jeffrey was found.

According to reports, he was discovered in a barrel with a plastic bag over his head and a set of curtains.

Following the discovery, Gibson in a caution statement to Police stated that he was aware that the escapee was hiding in the house.

He was arrested and taken to the Ruimveldt Police Station where he revealed that he found Jeffrey hiding at the back of a dam in Agricola and assisted him.

In handing down the sentence to Gibson, Magistrate McLennan told him that he put the safety of the public at risk by harbouring the escapee and told him that his offense is a serious one.