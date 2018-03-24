18-year-old plumber granted bail on robbery charge

An eighteen-year-old plumber was on Friday released on bail after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to a robbery charge.

The court heard that on March 18, 2018 while at Brickdam, Georgetown, he allegedly robbed Karen Basdeo of one gold chain valued $56,000 while at the time of or immediately after he used personal violence towards the virtual complaint.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the offence.

However, Roberts’ attorney, in a submission for bail, asked that bail be granted in a small sum since his client is a first time offender.

He was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 and is expected to return to court on April 13.

Kevin Roberts of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read to him.