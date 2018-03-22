Labourer, 18, reportedly stabbed to death by 22-year-old “stepfather”

A 22-year-old man is now in police custody following the death of an 18-year-old labourer at Barima Kariabo, Barima River, Region One (Barima Waini) between the hours of 06:00 on Wednesday and 13:30 on Thursday.

The dead man has been identified as Lawrence Leon of Barima Karaibo, Barima River, Region One.

According to reports received, the accused – identified as Eon Charles- was reportedly romantically involved and living with the Leon’s mother at the said address.

INews understands that a drinking spree commenced between Charles and his reputed wife on Tuesday, and continued on Wednesday.

As a result of this, Leon reportedly became angry and an argument ensued between him and Charles.

The situation quickly escalated and the 18-year-old allegedly stabbed the suspect once of his left hand.

However, in retaliation, this online publication was told that, Charles grabbed a “lance” and dealt Leon several stabs to the upper left of his back.

The duo were rushed to the Barima Health Center and subsequently transferred to the Mabaruma Hospital.

Charles was treated and subsequently discharged. However, Leon was admitted and later died while receiving treatment.

His body is presently at the Mabaruma Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post Morten examination.

Investigations are ongoing. (Ramona Luthi)