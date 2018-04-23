18-y-o charged with possession of cannabis remanded

A teenager appeared before City Magistrate, Judy Latchman on Monday and was remanded to prison for having cannabis in his possession.

Eighteen-year-old Travis Dinero of Bel Air Village, Greater Georgetown was represented by Attorney at Law, James Bond.

He denied that on April 20, at Stone Avenue, Georgetown, he had 38 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Bond told the Court that his client was walking in the company of others and the narcotics, which was found in a clump of bushes by ranks, was pinned on Dinero.

The Police Prosecutor however, revealed his facts which differed and suggested that Dinero was actually found with the drugs in his pocket. As such, he was arrested, taken to the Kitty Police Station where he was later charged for the offence.

He was remanded to return on May 7, 2018 for report and disclosure.