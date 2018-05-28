18-y-o busted with 297 grams of cannabis in rice bag gets 3 years jail

A 18-year-old was on Monday morning sentenced to three years in prison when he appeared at the Linden’s Magistrates Court to answer to a charge of having narcotics in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Nickey Nermal of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara pleaded guilty when the charge was read to him by Magistrate Clive Nurse.

The court heard that on Thursday last, an off-duty policeman- who was a passenger in a route 43 minibus in Linden- observed the suspicious behaviour of Nermal who had a bulky 10kg rice bag in his possession.

As such, the Constable ordered the driver of the public transportation to stop at the Amelia’s Ward Police Outpost where a search of Nermal’s bag was conducted.

The search revealed that it contained two hundred and ninety-seven grams of compressed cannabis.

Nermal was immediately arrested.