18 months jail for man who escaped Police custody

A man who according to City Magistrate, Judy Latchman was “crafty” in his escape from the Prashad Nagar Police Outpost, was on Monday jailed for the offence.

Adrian Walters, 27, of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown admitted to escaping from the outpost on April 11, 2018 where he had been arrested for questioning on a break and enter and larceny charge.

According to Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore, Walters requested to use the toilet and upon being escorted to the said facility by a Police Constable, he reportedly pushed the officer and ran out the door.

He then proceeded to jump the fence of the outpost. He was pursued by a number of ranks but managed to escape.

He was reportedly captured a number of days after in East Ruimveldt in the vicinity of a Police Outpost in that area.

Latchman told the defendant that he was very “crafty in escaping custody”. To deter anyone else who might attempt same, she sentenced Walters to 18 months in prison.