17-year-old committed to stand trial in High Court for murder

Seventeen-year-old Andrew Gittens who allegedly murdered his cousin Leon Anthony Richie, over a $440 loan to buy bread in January 2017 was this morning committed to stand trial at the Demerara High Court by Wales Magistrate Rushell Liverpool.

He was represented by attorney Ravindra Mohabir during the preliminary inquiry. Magistrate Liverpool informed the accused and his attorney that the court has made out a case against Gittens, noting that it will be left for a 12-member jury to determine the authenticity of the caution statement.

Ritchie, who was 17 at the time was killed at his Lot 20 L’Oratoire, Canal Number One Polder, West Bank Demerara residence after the accused reportedly came up to him and demanded that he repay the money. Reports were that an argument ensued between the two over the $440 that Ritchie had borrowed two weeks prior.

It was stated that after a scuffle, Gittens, who was 16 at the time, allegedly stabbed his cousin to the chest. An injured Ritchie reportedly collapsed and was subsequently taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.