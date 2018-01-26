17-year-old charged with attempted murder of 15-year-old schoolmate

A 17-year-old male of the Mercy Wing Vocation and Day Care School, who allegedly stabbed his 15-year-old schoolmate to his abdomen, was on Friday charged with attempted murder before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Joel Moore of Barnwell, North Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD) appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was remanded on the indictable offence.

The charge alleged that on January 22, 2018, at the said school’s compound, he stabbed the 15-year-old lad during the course of a fight.

Reports indicate that the teens were involved in an argument over a stolen cellphone when Moore allegedly drew a knife and stabbed the victim once to his right side abdomen.

The victim was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by a teacher of the school, where he was admitted a patient in the intensive care unit.

It was reported to the Court by Prosecutor Neville Jeffers that the teen is still in the hospital.

Moore was remanded to prison to return on February 6, 2018, for reports.