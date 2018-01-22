16-year-old student in custody for gang robbery- Police

A gold miner who was this morning robbed of two cellular phones and a sum of cash, managed to subdue one of the four male suspects and promptly delivered him into the hands of the police.

The suspect, a 16-year-old student who resides in Kitty was reportedly found in possession of one of the victim’s phones.

According to the Police, their investigation revealed that about 00:30hrs the 30-year-old gold miner of L’Oratoire, Canal Number 1 Polder, West Bank Demerara, was standing on the Kitty Public Road, in the vicinity of the Seawall awaiting a taxi when the suspects, one armed with a firearm, pounced and relieved him of his valuables.

As the suspects were fleeing the scene, the victim valiantly pursued them and apprehended the youth who because of an injured foot, was unable to keep up with the pace of his accomplices.

The juvenile is in custody and is assisting with the investigation.