16-year-old murdered allegedly by husband

Homicide Detectives are in pursuit of a 25-year-old unemployed male who allegedly murdered his 16-year-old reputed wife at their place of abode, in 369 No. 2 Village, East Canje, Berbice , around 12:55hrs on Saturday.

The teens body which bore a laceration to the throat, suspected to have been inflicted by a sharp instrument, is presently at the Arokium Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination scheduled for Monday.

This publication was informed that the couple recently had a misunderstanding and the suspect was asked to leave the home which he did but only to return on Saturday when he allegedly committed the act and fled the scene.

A knife suspected to be the murder weapon was found in a cistern within close proximity of the teens body.