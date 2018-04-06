16 year old boy, two adult males arrested in connection with armed robbery

The arrest of a 16-year-old boy regarding a robbery on Thursday evening has resulted in two other men being taken into custody by Police “C” Division ranks for having cannabis and unlicensed firearms and ammunition in their possession.

According to information received, the teen had been implicated in an alleged robbery under arms incident committed on a Sophia resident last evening. After he was apprehended and interrogated, the teenager reportedly implicated the two other adult men, claiming that he received his weapon from them.

As such, an intelligence led operation this morning resulted in the suspects- a 28-year-old and a 41-year-old-, both from Sophia, Georgetown, being found in possession of one .40 Taurus Pistol with six live rounds, two .32 Special Revolvers with four live rounds and seventy nine grams of cannabis sativa.

An investigation is ongoing.