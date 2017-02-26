RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
15-yr-old girl rescued during Essequibo Coast TIP raid
24-yr-old woman also rescued from Airy Hall bar Two women were rescued on the Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) when Police, in collaboration with...
THE PIPER: Mashramani
In 1970, Guyana became a Republic, cutting all ties with Britain and replacing the representative of the Queen, the Governor-General, with our own President....
Govt buckling under pressure, using political vendetta to ‘convict persons in the press’- PPP
The Peoples Progressive Party has responded in a strongly worded statement to the comments made by Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan. Ramjattan purported in Kaieteur...
PSC ‘deeply saddened’ at passing of Kenneth Joseph
The Private Sector Commission(PSC) has extended sincere condolences to the family of Mr Kenneth Joseph, and to the members of the National Association of...
Kim Jong-Nam killing: Suspect ‘was paid $90 for baby oil prank’
(BBC) An Indonesian woman arrested for the murder of the half-brother of North Korea's leader has said she was given 400 Malaysian ringgits ($90;...
Guyana’s unemployment will rise with Digicel’s firings
The Caribbean territory stands to be affected as corporate telecommunications giant Digicel gears up to slash its global workforce by 25 per cent. Chief Executive...
Yellow fever vaccine shortage affecting travel- Ramsammy
Below is a commentary on the shortages of medicines, particularly yellow fever vaccines by Dr Leslie Ramsammy, a former Minister of Health under the...
Update: Officer injured in accident dies
An officer who was injured during in an early morning accident yesterday on the Vigilance Public road, East Coast Demerara, has succumbed to his...
Visually impaired cricketers return from World Cup
Travels across several major Indian cities, stops in luxurious hotels, four and five stars to be exact, playing in front of more than 20,000...
Drugs missing at West Demerara Hospital, 2 in custody
Two persons were taken into custody as Police launched an investigation into a report of missing drugs at the West Demerara Regional Hospital. Commander of...