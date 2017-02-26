15-yr-old girl rescued during Essequibo Coast TIP raid

0
5

24-yr-old woman also rescued from Airy Hall bar

Two women were rescued on the Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) when Police, in collaboration with the Trafficking in Person (TIP) unit, conducted a raid in the region.

Following the raid, two persons were also arrested and are under investigation for TIP as Police conducted a raid in the region. One of those in custody is a popular shop proprietor, while the other is a speedboat operator from Supenaam. It is alleged they lured two females at Airy Hall, Essequibo Coast.

Reports are at about 18:00hrs the two women, ages 15 and 24, were rescued at the Airy Hall bar where they were allegedly forced to work. Both women were taken to the Suddie Public Hospital for a medical examination. Investigations are ongoing.

This incident follows one occurring in January 2017, when eight alleged victims, some of whom were Spanish nationals, were rescued during two operations conducted on the East Bank and West Demerara by the Counter-Trafficking in Persons (C-TIP) Unit of the Social Protection Ministry.

According to the 2016 TIP report, Guyana is a source and destination for men, women and children subjected to sex trafficking and forced labour, in the interior mining communities as well as urban areas. The Government of Guyana does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking; however it is making significant efforts to do so.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Let us hear from you...