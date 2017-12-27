15-year-old girl critical following Christmas day accident

A teenager is now in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after she was struck by a reportedly speeding car on Christmas morning in Berbice.

Ronella Thornton, 15, a student of the Marlon Fraser Education Institute, was struck at around 08:15hrs on the day of the incident.

INews was informed that the girl was walking along the Tempie Village road, West Coast Berbice when the car, which reportedly came around a turn on the said road, lost control and swerved into the corner, hitting the teen.

As a result of the impact, Thornton was reportedly flung into the air and fell, crashing into the windscreen of the moving car. She was then flung some distance away into a utility pole before hitting the ground.

She was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital in an unconscious state and was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

After approximately four hours of surgery at the New Amsterdam Hospital, the injured girl was transferred to the GPHC for further treatment.

Thornton is said to have suffered a fractured hip, a double broken right leg and a fractured left arm, along with a fractured skull.

However, a scan reportedly revealed there was no bleeding in the brain. This is according to her father, Floyd Thornton, who said he was some distance away when he received news of a girl in a red dress involved in an accident.

Knowing that his daughter was clad in a red dress; the man rushed to the scene of the accident but did not see her.

““I know Ronella was wearing a red dress and she just go out the shop, so I run out and when I look up the road I only see a car and three men standing up. When I reach one of them told me that is my daughter. When I ask them where she is, they said she is behind the pump station” the distraught father relayed.

Thornton revealed that after inspections, he saw his daughter lying in shallow drain. The father rushed to pull his daughter from the said drain but fainted.

Reports revealed that he was later informed that the teen was picked up by two boys and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the car who was at the scene reportedly told Police that he was sorry and could not have prevented the accident.

The matter is currently being investigated.