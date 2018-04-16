15-y-o missing, family seeking public’s help in finding her

A 15-year-old school girl went missing during a family outing to Princess Fun City located in Providence, East Bank Demerara on Sunday afternoon and her family is pleading with the public for assistance in finding her.

Missing is Milesha Gorakh of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

Speaking to INews on Monday afternoon, the teen’s worried mother explained that Gorakh left her family to utilise the gaming entity’s washroom at around 16:45hrs on Sunday.

However, the woman said that after sometime had passed, another female relative went to the washroom area to check for the young girl, but she was nowhere to be found.

INews was told that the 15-year-old did not have a cell phone in her possession at the time that she went missing, and as such, her family has been unable to make contact with her.

Further, it was related that since the teen’s disappearance, a specific number has been contacting the family continuously, but no one is responding when the call is answered.

As such, the police were informed and are reportedly investigating.

Gorakh was last seen wearing a pink top and a pair of light blue jeans.

Her family can be contacted on 592-604-7304 or 592-600-0309.