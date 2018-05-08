15-y-o ‘Fine Man’ gang member told Police that gang killed miners- Lindo Creek CoI hears

The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the June 2008 massacre at Lindo Creek heard that a then 15-year-old member of the notorious ‘Fine Man’ gang told Police investigators that the gang was responsible for murdering the eight men at their mining camp.

When special Superintendent of Police, Trevor Reid, took to the stand, on Tuesday before Commissioner retired Justice Donald Trotman, he testified that he was the one who took the caution statement from then 15-year-old gang member, Dwayne ‘Small Friend’ Williams.

Despite failing to produce the original statement to the CoI, Reid was allowed to read a photocopy.

Williams, who is now 25 years old and is currently on remand for several murders, in July of 2008 told investigators that they had escaped the Police in Ituni area when they stumbled upon the Arokium’s mining camp at Lindo Creek.

He related that the gang consisted of himself, Cecil “Magic” Ramcharran, Robin ‘Chung Boy’ Chung and leader Rondel ‘Fine Man’ Rawlins.

Williams’ statement also revealed that following the incident at Lindo Creek the gang left the site and whilst walking they encountered another Joint Services Checkpoint which they eluded. It was further related that the following night Chung, Rawlins and Ramcharran left him behind after which he was captured while hitching a ride out of the Lindo Creek area.

Also during his testimony, Reid told the Commission that based on his investigative experience he felt that the investigation by the Office for Professional Responsibility was incomplete and needed much more work to be done.

Meanwhile, taking the stand was, Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Souvenir who testified that he was a part of the Joint Services Taskforce stationed at Kwakwani and on June 16, 2008 they engaged the men in the Goat Farm area.

After disarming the men, they were taken from the site to Kawkwani where they were identified as ‘Chung Boy’ and ‘Magic’. It was also disclosed that they also found a series of ammunition and two AK 47s belonging to the Guyana Defence Force among other items.

Sometime between June 12, 2008 and June 24, 2008, miners Cecil Arokium, Dax Arokium, Compton Speirs, Horace Drakes, Clifton Wong, Lancelot Lee, Bonny Harry and Nigel Torres were shot and killed, and their bodies burnt at the Upper Berbice River mining camp, which was being operated by Leonard Arokium.