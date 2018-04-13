15 to compete for Miss World Guyana crown

15 beauties have been selected to move on to the semi-finalist leg of the Miss Guyana World Competition as they vie for the opportunity to wear the coveted crown and become Guyana’s next beauty ambassador.

The fifteen contestants, Joylyn Conway, Ambika Ramraj, Farisha Razak, Lalitta Baliram, Esther Hercules, Ashana Major, Donette Linton, Breeanka West, Latisfa Goodluck, Farina Mursaline, Diana Persaud, Tracy Smith, Nichola Monroe, Andrea Marslowe and Kemmeca Miller were revealed at the Office of Cohesion, Youth, Sports and Culture with Social Cohesion Minister, George Norton.

However, only 11 of the 15 contestants were present at the unveiling ceremony hosted by the in-country director of the pageant, Roshini Boodhoo-Persaud.

They all were given the opportunity of discussing what their Beauty with a Focus program will focus on which range from tackling issues such as suicide, to confidence, education and empowerment.

The pageant is scheduled for May 25 and promises to be an extravaganza.

The organisation is urging companies to partner with them to promote their products and services through-out the entire year.