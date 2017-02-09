14-year-old arrested, found with live 12 gauge cartridge in school bag

A young teen of West Coast Berbice was found in possession of a live 12 gauge cartridge yesterday, and is presently in police custody for questioning.

According to reports, Mahadoo Persaud, 14, of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, his mother and a probation officer were compelled to report to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Fort Wellington Police Station since the teen was reportedly involved in an accident last year.

However, it was during that visit that the teen was searched and the shotgun cartridge was found in his school bag.

The teen and his mother were informed of the allegation, and he was arrested. He reportedly told investigators that he found the item.

Investigations are ongoing. (Ramona Luthi)