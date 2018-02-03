13 arrested for several offences in WBD raids- Police

Police on Friday arrested 13 persons from several villages along East Bank Demerara (WBD) for various offences.

Based on information received, ranks from the ‘A’ Division around 12 and18:00hrs conducted an operation in the Friendship ,Grove ,Mocha, Providence and Broad street districts of WBD for narcotics, stolen articles ,arms and ammunition and wanted persons.

According to the police, several houses were searched and two 32-inch flat screen televisions and sixty five grams of cannabis were found in an abandoned house at Broad street.