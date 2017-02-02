11-year-old immobile after car crushes her foot

An 11-year-old orphan is now left immobile after a motor car crushed her foot while she was in front of her primary school earlier today.
Elena Khemraj of Shaheed’s Orphanage who is a student of Graham’s Hall Primary School was rushed to the hospital around 12:30hrs today.
According to her teacher who spoke to Inews at the Georgetown Public Hospital, the child was in the company of her class mates on the public road when a motor car ran over her feet, causing her to fall.
Nurses confirmed that the child will be unable to walk for a significant period of time.
The driver of the motor car was reportedly taken into custody at the Sparendam Police Station.
Investigations are ongoing.