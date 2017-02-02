11-year-old immobile after car crushes her foot

An 11-year-old orphan is now left immobile after a motor car crushed her foot while she was in front of her primary school earlier today.

Elena Khemraj of Shaheed’s Orphanage who is a student of Graham’s Hall Primary School was rushed to the hospital around 12:30hrs today.

According to her teacher who spoke to Inews at the Georgetown Public Hospital, the child was in the company of her class mates on the public road when a motor car ran over her feet, causing her to fall. According to her teacher who spoke to Inews at the Georgetown Public Hospital, the child was in the company of her class mates on the public road when a motor car ran over her feet, causing her to fall.

Nurses confirmed that the child will be unable to walk for a significant period of time.

The driver of the motor car was reportedly taken into custody at the Sparendam Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.