$100M allocated in 2018 to pay for GDF bulletproof vehicles on credit

…no monies budgeted last year

Over $100M taxpayers’ dollars have been allocated in the 2018 Budget to cover an alleged corrupt act which saw the Government of Guyana purchasing more bulletproof vehicles worth millions of dollars on credit from a local business entity in 2016.

Despite not making the necessary arrangements to have the monies set aside in the 2017 budgetary allocation as is provided for in the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act, the vehicles have reportedly been delivered. It is being alleged that some have even been put into use already.

Opposition Member of Parliament Bishop Juan Edghill, who was recently suspended from attending four Sittings of the National Assembly, explained that he wanted to ask the Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, several questions about the transactions as some five (5) vehicles were bought.

Edghill reasoned that the Permanent Secretary would have had several questions to answer, as, according to him, a clear breach occurred which he assumed amounted to corruption and poor transparency and accountability on the part of the Government.

The vehicles were purchased by the Ministry of the Presidency (MOTP) under the Guyana Defence Force’s budgetary allocations.

Over $12B have been budgeted this year for the entity.