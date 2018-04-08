10-year-old raped during kite flying outing

A ten-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Easter Monday while out flying kites with friends at Hampton Court, Essequibo Coast, in Region Two.

According to reports, the Grade Five student went home complaining of feeling unwell, and her father took her to the Suddie Public Hospital.

Following a medical examination, it was discovered that the child was sexually penetrated. As such, the Police were called in, and a report was made by the child’s father.

Inews understands that the child gave the Police a statement about the incident, which occurred in her home village. She has since been hospitalized as investigations continue.