10 labs certified, can qualify for international accreditation – GNBS

Citizens will continue to benefit from a high standard of services with the accreditation of 10 laboratories by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

A laboratory certification is the process by which a third party gives written assurance and recognition that a laboratory is conforming to specified requirements.

Eight medical laboratories and two non–medical ones were certified in keeping with the National Laboratory Standard GYS 170, which is the general requirement for the operation of a laboratory.

The eight medical labs that have been certified are those from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Woodlands Hospital, Dr Balwant Singh Hospital, Eureka, Medical Arts Centre, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Georgetown Medical Centre Inc., and Quest Medical Laboratory. The other two are the Guyana Rice Development Board’s (GRDB) Central Laboratory and the Kaizen Environmental Services.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GNBS, Lloyd David said that the National Standard allows labs to develop a comprehensive management system which will enable them to issue accurate, reliable and consistent test results; while the certification allows the laboratories to determine whether they are performing their work correctly and to the appropriate standards.

David added that, “the laboratories can further be accredited to International Standards. He explained that other countries can send samples to Guyana to be tested, noting that the results will be internationally recognised.”

David further said that labs are re-evaluated periodically by the GNBS to ensure that there is continual compliance with the requirements, and that they are maintaining standard operating practices. He noted that labs are required to participate in the relevant proficiency testing programmes between re-assessments, as a further demonstration of technical performance.

The PRO noted that if the labs are not up-keeping the standards, upon inspection, they will be given time to make the necessary adjustments and if they do not make those changes after a certain period of time, their certificates can be revoked.

David pointed out that there are a lot more laboratories in the country that need to be certified and encouraged them to do so. He noted that it will not be an easy task or process, but once the process is completed, it will give the labs a boost in business and citizens will enjoy and receive a high standard of service.