1 of 3 accused of trafficking cocaine pleads guilty, gets 4 years, fined $6M

Three men who were allegedly caught with cocaine hidden in a gas cylinder on March 29, 2018 on Tuesday appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan to answer to the joint charge.

Ryan Fowler, 33, pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on the day in question, he and 33-year-old Mark Gomes and 38-year-old Mohamed Kadir, at Sheriff Street, Georgetown had in their possession 2.2 kilograms of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

As such, Fowler was sentenced to four years in jail and fined $6M.

Gomes and Kadir pleaded not guilty to the same charge and were remanded to prison until April 13, 2018.

On the day in question, two vehicles parked in the vicinity of Sheriff Street, Georgetown were being observed by ranks attached to the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU).

At around 19:45hrs, the ranks allegedly noticed Kadir exiting one of the motor cars, fetching a yellow gas cylinder. He reportedly moved into the other vehicle that was reportedly being occupied by Gomes and Fowler.

The three suspects were allegedly stopped by the investigators who conducted a search, resulting in the illegal substance being discovered.

The trio were then taken into police custody.

This publication was also informed that Gomes is a relative of Andre “Zipper” Gomes of Campbellville who was only recently apprehended for having cocaine in his possession.