1 hospitalised as bus driven by officer topples

A minibus driven by a Police Corporal on Friday night toppled on the Letter T Public Road ,Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD), resulting in one of two male relatives he was transporting being admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, in a stable condition.

The person admitted is Gregory Halley,33, of Zeskendren, ECD, while the other was identified as Prince Harte,62,of Paradise, ECD.

According to the Police, the officer and the other relative were treated for minor injuries at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital and sent away.

A breathalyzer test was administered to the driver and no alcohol was detected in his breath.

The driver, according to police, alleged that about 20:30hrs, he was proceeding west along the road in minibus BRR 249 when he was suddenly blinded by a bright light of a vehicle proceeding in the opposite direction, forcing him to swerve further south and in process the vehicle toppled.