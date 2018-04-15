1 dead, others injured in EBD accident caused by unlicenced, speeding minibus driver

Police say they are investigating a fatal accident, which occurred about 17:45hrs on Friday April 13, 2018, on Land of Canaan Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), which resulted in the death of Yvonne Mohan, 52, of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.

Initial investigations, according to the police in a statement, revealed that minibus, BWW 4542, driven by a 24-year-old unlicenced driver of Sophia, was proceeding south on the East Bank public road allegedly at a fast rate, lost control negotiating a turn, turned upside down and collided with an electrical pole.

The driver along with passengers were taken to the Diamond diagnostic center, where Yvonne Mohan was pronounced dead on arrival.

Two passengers were transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and admitted for injuries they sustained.

The driver is in custody assisting with this investigation.